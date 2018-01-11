The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:53 AM IST

India, All India

Govt reverses UPA decision to keep AI out of FDI policy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 2:51 am IST

Govt reverses UPA decision to keep AI out of FDI policy.

The move is also an indicator that the government is serious about disinvestment in the loss-making cash-strapped national carrier so as to bring about fresh infusion of funds.
 The move is also an indicator that the government is serious about disinvestment in the loss-making cash-strapped national carrier so as to bring about fresh infusion of funds.

New Delhi: The NDA government’s move to allow FDI by foreign airlines in debt-ridden national carrier Air India upto 49 per cent is a reversal of the previous UPA-2 government’s decision to keep Air India out of the FDI policy.

The move is also an indicator that the government is serious about disinvestment in the loss-making cash-strapped national carrier so as to bring about fresh infusion of funds.

However, the government has made it clear that the critical “substantial ownership and effective control (SOEC) of Air India” remains in Indian hands.

The government had announced last year that there would be disinvestment in Air India but the extent of it is yet to be decided. It had constituted an inter-ministerial group to chalk out the strategy in this regard.

The government owns 100 per cent stake in Air India currently.

On Wednesday, civil aviation Minster Ashok Gajapathi Raju reportedly said that permitting 49 per cent foreign direct investment in Air India brings the airline at par with other domestic carriers and does away with the preferential treatment that was extended to the national carrier.

On Wednesday, the government stated, “As per the extant policy, foreign airlines are allowed to invest under government approval route in the capital of Indian companies operating scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services, up to the limit of 49 per cent of their paid-up capital. However, this provision was presently not applicable to Air India, thereby implying that foreign airlines could not invest in Air India. It has now been decided to do away with this restriction and allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent under approval route in Air India subject to the conditions that: Foreign investment(s) in Air India including that of foreign Airline(s) shall not exceed 49% either directly or indirectly Substantial ownership and effective control of Air India shall continue to be vested in Indian National(s),” the government stated on Wednesday.

On whether the move will attract foreign bidders for Air India’s disinvestment, Mr. Raju said, “We would like them to come and participate,” adding, “Ultimately, the public sector is not supposed to become a financial drain for the tax payer. Air India’s woes are basically financial. Basically it is that. So, lets see where it takes us.”

Tags: fdi, air india, soec
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brief power outage darkens CES tech, electronics show

2

Honor teases new quad-camera smartphone with flagship body

3

Apple store in Zurich evacuated as phone battery overheats

4

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

5

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson hints at unleash 4 pacers on India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham