Co-worker strangles, stabs Hyd woman to death for declining marriage proposal

Published : Jan 11, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

The deceased, Bonu Janaki and the murderer Anand alias Ananthappa were working at a supermarket D-Mart in KPHB colony.

 Anand (R) reportedly went to Janaki's (L) house on Tuesday night and after an argument he allegedly stabbed her three times with a kitchen knife. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman in Hyderabad was brutally stabbed to death by a stalker at her house in Moosapet in Kukatpally on Tuesday night after she denied his marriage proposal.

The deceased, Bonu Janaki and the murderer Anand alias Ananthappa were working at a supermarket D-Mart in KPHB colony, police said.

According to reports, Anand was harassing Janaki for the last six months and was cajoling her to marry him. However, she had been repeatedly refusing his proposal.

According to reports, Anand reportedly went to Janaki's house on Tuesday night and after an argument he allegedly stabbed her three times with a kitchen knife. Police sources say he had also throttled her. 

Janaki's body was found by her roommate Roopa when she returned home from work.

Roopa found Janaki unconscious and took her to a hospital but by then it was too late.

“A complaint was received from her roommate, B Roopa, also a salesgirl at the same store, stating that when she came back after her shift, she saw Janaki with stab injuries on her stomach,” said V Prasanna Kumar, inspector of Kukatpally, and added that she was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have arrested Anand and charged him with murder. A case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

Roopa told police that Janaki complained about Anand, who also threatened her with dire consequences if she fails to accept his proposal.

Roopa told police that Janaki had been looking forward to go home for Sankranti or harvest festival. Janaki, who is from Srikakulam district, had come to Hyderabad for work three years ago; she was the only earning member in the family.

The incident comes days after 24-year-old Sandhya Rania was set on fire by her former colleague who was allegedly 'obsessed with her and stalking her'. 

On December 22, Sandhya Raina who worked as receptionist in Secunderabad was on her way home from work when Sai Kartik followed her on a motorbike and stopped to speak to her. 

When he asked her to marry him she refused; Kartik allegedly demanded to know why she wouldn't marry him. 

There was an argument when Kartik suddenly pulled out a bottle hidden under his shirt and poured kerosene on Sandhya. He then lit a match and set her on fire and fled before passersby could do anything, the police said.

