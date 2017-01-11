The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:04 AM IST

India, All India

Samajwadi Party talks fail, EC to hear case Jan 13

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 1:40 am IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav had, on Monday night, announced that Akhilesh Yadav would be the chief minister if the party were voted to power.

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (right). (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (right). (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Lucknow: The Election Commission (EC) fixed January 13 as the date of hearing for both warring factions of the Samajwadi Party, which have laid claim to the party symbol “cycle” even as a meeting between father Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow failed to throw up any patch-up formula.

On January 13, both sides, which have already submitted documents in support of their claim to the party symbol, will get to present their final side following which the EC will take a decision in the matter. The EC can either freeze the symbol or allocate it to any side, which it thinks has been able to muster the maximum support in the party.

In Lucknow, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his Uttar Pradesh chief minister son Akhilesh Yadav made a renewed effort to mend bridges during a 90-minute meeting at the former’s residence. The meeting, sources said, remained inconclusive.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had, on Monday night, announced that Akhilesh Yadav would be the chief minister if the party were voted to power.  

However, the meeting on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock as sources said that Akhilesh Yadav was unwilling to give up the post of national president of the party which he had assumed in a national convention called on January 1. His father, till then the party’s national president, has called the move illegal.

The UP CM also wants the right to ticket distribution. Other major issues, which remain   unresolved   after the meeting, are related to the future role of Ram Gopal Yadav, Amar Singh, Shivpal Yadav and the cross petitions filed by the warring factions before the EC. Mulayam Singh Yadav reportedly insisted on the removal of Ram Gopal Yadav, but Akhilesh refused to oblige. The father is also ag-ainst the CM’s move to remove Shivpal Yadav form the state president’s post and Amar Singh’s expulsion from the party. Another contentious issue is the possibility of an alliance with the Congress to which Mulayam Singh Yadav is strongly opposed, but Akh-ilesh Yadav is keen on it. Both parties are also unwilling to take back their petitions in the prevailing scenario.

“The main hurdle in resolving issues is mistrust between the two factions. Father and son are not willing to show the door to their respective supporters, and unless one side accepts the condition, no effort cannot bear fruit”, said an SP minister. Later, at his residence, the CM told legislators, who are supporting him, to return to their constituencies and start campaigning.

“I assure all of you that you will get tickets and I will campaign for you,” he said.

Tags: election commission, samajwadi party, mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

2

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

3

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

4

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

5

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham