PM to Denmark: Extradite Purulia case accused Davy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 2:57 am IST

Danes eager to participate in India’s smart city project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Denmark to extend full support in the extradition of Purulia arms drop case accused Kim Davy, taking into account India’s “sensitivities”.

The matter was raised by Mr Modi during a call on by Danish minister of energy, utilities and climate change Lars Christian Lilleholt, who is in Gandhinagar (Gujarat) to attend the “Vibrant Gujarat” summit. “The Prime Minister raised the issue of Kim Davy’s extradition and hoped that Denmark would take into account India’s sensitivities and extend full cooperation. The Danish minister assured that Denmark was seized of the matter,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

The two also discussed bilateral trade cooperation with the Prime Minister asserting that India-Denmark trade of $2.8 billion and Danish investment of $6 billion in India showed the strength of trade and investment ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister sought Danish participation in the areas of ports and shipping, waste water management and energy efficiency, in all of which Denmark has considerable expertise, Mr Swarup told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Denmark was keen to participate in India’s smart city project and was awaiting an early visit by minister of urban development M. Venkaiah Naidu, the visiting minister conveyed and added that Denmark was also keen to cooperate in the area of green energy particularly wind and solar.

Tags: narendra modi, venkaiah naidu, lars christian lilleholt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

