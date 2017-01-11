The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017

India, All India

Note ban personal decision by Modi, has destroyed India’s economy: Rahul

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 12:27 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi accused Narendra Modi of weakening institutions like the Reserve Bank on India.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/Office of RG)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter/Office of RG)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of weakening institutions like the Reserve Bank on India (RBI).

“BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi have weakened institutions like RBI. People of country are wondering when are 'Acche din going to come'. I'll tell them it will come when Congress comes to power again,” said Rahul Gandhi addressing the Congress National Convention in the national capital.

He continued his attack on the PM and said that demonetisation was a ‘personal decision’ made by Modi.

“Today I read in newspaper that PM said he will transform India. But PM needs to ask himself why suddenly auto sales have fallen.”

Quoting figures, Rahul said automobiles sale has dropped by 60% in the country. "We have gone back 16 years, the backbone of India's economy has been broken" he added.

Rahul has just returned from a week-long foreign vacation, for which he was criticised as five states are going to the polls.

