The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 | Last Update : 02:04 AM IST

India, All India

EC: No posters of PM, CMs in 5 poll-bound states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 1:44 am IST

The commission warned political parties that it will not be a silent spectator if provisions of law or model code are violated.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s images may soon have to be covered or removed from petrol pumps in the five states where elections will be held from February 4 with the Election Commission on Tuesday ordering that hoardings and photographs of all political leaders be removed ahead of the crucial polls.

In a separate order, the commission warned political parties that it will not be a silent spectator if provisions of law or model code are violated. “The commission will take strong actions for any violations under all powers available,” the EC said.

The EC decision comes a day after the Congress had petitioned for the removal of all the hoardings or posters of Mr Modi displayed at petrol pumps claiming it amounted to violation of model code of conduct in poll-bound states.

In its letter, the Congress told the commission that these massive hoardings of the PM crediting him for distribution of cooking gas etc., was in violation of the model code of conduct which has become operational when the election date was announced on January 4.

The commission in its order has asked the poll machinery in the five poll-bound states to either co-ver or remove photographs of political leaders on all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of any living political functionary or political party.

The EC was in fact reiterating its instructions issued on December 12, 2004, after the chief electoral officer of Goa raised the issue after the election schedule was announced on January 4.

It said the photos in advertisements or hoardings of similar type should also be removed or “covered suitably” so that spirit of its instructions is fully complied with.

Tags: narendra modi, election commission, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

2

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

3

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

4

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

5

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham