EC: No posters of PM, CMs in 5 poll-bound states

The commission warned political parties that it will not be a silent spectator if provisions of law or model code are violated.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s images may soon have to be covered or removed from petrol pumps in the five states where elections will be held from February 4 with the Election Commission on Tuesday ordering that hoardings and photographs of all political leaders be removed ahead of the crucial polls.

In a separate order, the commission warned political parties that it will not be a silent spectator if provisions of law or model code are violated. “The commission will take strong actions for any violations under all powers available,” the EC said.

The EC decision comes a day after the Congress had petitioned for the removal of all the hoardings or posters of Mr Modi displayed at petrol pumps claiming it amounted to violation of model code of conduct in poll-bound states.

In its letter, the Congress told the commission that these massive hoardings of the PM crediting him for distribution of cooking gas etc., was in violation of the model code of conduct which has become operational when the election date was announced on January 4.

The commission in its order has asked the poll machinery in the five poll-bound states to either co-ver or remove photographs of political leaders on all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of any living political functionary or political party.

The EC was in fact reiterating its instructions issued on December 12, 2004, after the chief electoral officer of Goa raised the issue after the election schedule was announced on January 4.

It said the photos in advertisements or hoardings of similar type should also be removed or “covered suitably” so that spirit of its instructions is fully complied with.