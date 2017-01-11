The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017

India, All India

Delhi: Minor girl delivers baby after 2 juveniles rape her

Published : Jan 11, 2017
The minor worked as a ragpicker and did sundry jobs to feed herself, was found by police in acute pain on roadside on December 29, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl, found in severe pain by police in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, was taken to a hospital where it was revealed that she was allegedly gangraped, and gave birth to a girl.

The minor worked as a ragpicker and did sundry jobs to feed herself, was found by police in acute pain on roadside on December 29, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors told police that the girl was pregnant and later delivered a baby girl on December 31, they said.

The girl told police that she had been gangraped by two youths few months back and also shared their names with police.

It was found during investigation that the accused named by the girl were involved in chain snatching and whenever police caught criminals of the same name, they asked asked her to identify if they are the same duo who raped her.

There was no success in the process until Tuesday when police apprehended two juveniles, of the same names, and the girl managed to identify them, police said.

DCP (East) Omvir Singh confirmed the incident and said that the girl underwent counselling.

Police are also making efforts to get the minor a job so that she can take herself and the newborn.

She is staying on the footpaths near Mayur Vihar metro station and even begged for food at times, police said.

