Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 AM IST

India, All India

Triumph for BSY: BJP wins 12 of 15 Karnataka bypolls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 4:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 4:52 am IST

With the BJP win, the prospects of the Opposition Congress and JD(S) coming together to topple the Yediyurappa government have faded for now.

Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa blesses his son B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru after the BJP’s win in the Assembly bypolls on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa blesses his son B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru after the BJP’s win in the Assembly bypolls on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP on Monday swept the Assembly bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka, winning as many as 12 of them, ensuring a comfortable majority for chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the state Assembly with the BJP tally now climbing to 117 seats in the 224-member House, which still has two vacancies.

The Opposition Congress had to be content with just two seats while the JD(S) led by former PM H.D. Deve Gowda drew a blank, though it had the consolation of seeing Independent candidate in the Hosakote seat, Sharath Bachche Gowda, a BJP rebel, whom it had supported, defeat BJP candidate M.T.B. Nagaraj.

The byelections’ victory has come as a much-needed breather for the BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party after the 2018 Assembly polls, winning over 100 seats, but still had to make way for a JD(S)-Congress coalition after it fell short of a majority. After the coalition collapsed in July this year, with the rebellion by a section of Congress and JD(S) MLAs, the BJP returned to power in its southern citadel but was still short of the numbers for a clear majority in the House, which it has now secured, ensuring a hassle-free run for Mr Yediyurappa for the remaining three and a half years of his tenure.

For the party at the national level, it has come as a morale-boosting triumph after the recent setback in Maharashtra, where it had to give way to a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

The big upsets in the bypolls were the loss suffered by BJP candidate and disqualified MLA A.H. Vishwanath in Hunsur in Mysuru and the defeat ofanother BJP candidate, M.T.B. Nagaraj, a former (Congress) minister, in the Hosakote seat.

One of the big winners was Ramesh Jarkiholi of the BJP, the mastermind of the revolt which led to the unseating of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, in Gokak, who defeated his brother Lakhan Jarkiholi. The other big winner was Narayana Gowda, the BJP candidate for the K.R. Pete seat, considered  a bastion of the JD(S) in the Old Mysuru region. With Mr Gowda’s victory, the BJP has finally made an entry into the Vokkaliga community heartland, which was always considered its Achilles heel in a state where it is largely considered a party with a pro-Lingayat community slant.

For the Congress, the big winner was Rizwan Arshad in the minority-dominated Shivajinagar constituency in the heart of Bengaluru, who finally made it after a string of poll losses. A heartbreak for the party was the loss of former Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad in Ranebennur where he lost to Arun Kumar Guttur of the BJP.

The JD(S) on its part is fast losing the tag of being invincible in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region as it could not bag a single seat though almost half of the bypoll constituencies are in this region. Of the 15 seats which went to the bypolls, the JD(S) had won three in the 2018 Assembly polls and the Congress, 12.

All the disqualified MLAs except two — A.H. Vishwanath in Hunsur and M.T.B. Nagaraj in Hosakote — won their seats by handsome margins and are likely to be inducted into the state Cabinet soon as per a promise made by chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the course of the bypoll campaign.

Their victory has also proved that the electorate was hardly concerned about them jumping ship to join the BJP just a year after being elected to the Assembly in 2018 as most of the disqualified MLAs are political heavyweights in their constituencies whom the Congress and JD(S) found it difficult to beat.

With the BJP win, the prospects of the Opposition Congress and JD(S) coming together to topple the Yediyurappa government have faded for now.

Tags: bs yediyurappa, assembly bypolls

Latest From India

BJP supporters celebrate in Bengaluru on Monday after the party won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka result takes toll on Cong as top leaders quit

Members of Aasu protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)

Assam braces for mega bandh today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

CAB, NRC two sides of same coin: Mamata Banerjee

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

BJP sees red in Kamal Nath’s temple plan

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham