Supporting CAB is attempting to destroy foundation of India, says Rahul

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voted.

New Delhi: Calling it an "attack on Indian Constitution", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lambasted those hailing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and said that supporting it means "attempting to destroy the foundation of the country".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation."

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill.