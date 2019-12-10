Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

‘Price of giving one party brute majority’: Chidambaram on Citizenship bill

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it, 80 voting against it and zero abstentions, after a heated debate.

New Delhi: On Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the Centre and described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional". He said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court.

Taking to twitter, he said: "CAB is unconstitutional. Parliament passes a Bill that is patently unconstitutional and the battle ground shifts to the Supreme Court. Elected Parliamentarians are abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges!"

"That is the price we pay for giving a party a brute majority that it uses to trample over the wishes of the states and the people," he said in another tweet.

According to the proposed legislation, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution in those countries, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given the Indian citizenship.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it, 80 voting against it and zero abstentions, after a heated debate.

