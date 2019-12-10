Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

India, All India

'Modi once said onion is vital, should be kept in locker': Sena's dig on price rise

ANI
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 11:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 11:41 am IST

The Shiv Sena also slammed the Centre for not doing enough to combat the menace of poverty.

In its mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena stated, "At present, the economy is slowing down. But the government is not ready to accept.' (Photo: File)
 In its mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena stated, "At present, the economy is slowing down. But the government is not ready to accept.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the spike in the onion prices and the state of the Indian economy.

In its mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena stated, "At present, the economy is slowing down. But the government is not ready to accept. The prices of onion have reached Rs 200 per kilogram. The Finance Minister has also given a very childish answer on this issue. She said I do not eat onion-garlic, so do not ask me about onions. It seems the Prime Minister has no desire to resolve this issue."

"When Modi was not the Prime Minister he had expressed concern over the rising prices of onions. While he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat he had stated that onion is a vital vegetable and added that the vegetable should be kept in the locker. Today, his policy has changed. Modi is now the Prime Minister and the economy is collapsing. Earlier, an unconscious person was cured with the smell of the onion. But that it not even possible now as the edible bulb has disappeared from the market," the editorial read.

"Pandit Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru) and Indira Gandhi cannot be held responsible for the apocalyptic destruction of the country's economy. The present government is not in a mood to listen to the experts. For them, the economy is like a stock market that has become speculative."

The former ally also raked up the issue of demonetization and said, " Very few people make decisions in the Prime Minister's Office. These decisions are valid for their political and social programmes of the ruling party. But their decisions have marginalised the economic reforms. While taking decisions, such as demonetization, the Finance Minister of the country was kept in dark and also the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India protested, later he was removed."

The Shiv Sena also slammed the Centre for not doing enough to combat the menace of poverty.

"This time in the Global Hunger Index, out of 107 countries India has been positioned at 102. In 2014, India was in the 55th position and in the last five years, poverty has increased in the country while in the neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan it has reduced. There no work in the hands of the people and no food in their stomach. This is the condition of the common people of our country but the rulers are calling it development. Our economy is sick, but the Modi government is not ready to accept this either."

Tags: narendra modi, onion price rise, price hike, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality remains poor for 7th consecutive day

Taking to twitter, he said:

‘Price of giving one party brute majority’: Chidambaram on Citizenship bill

The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Bodies of accused in vet's rape-murder case shifted to Gandhi Hospital

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham