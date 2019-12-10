Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

India, All India

Adhir Ranjan urges PM Modi to speak up on crimes against women

ANI
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 1:22 pm IST

Chowdhury was speaking in reference to the recent instances of rape and killing from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

"Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything is silent on this issue (crimes against women). From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards rape in India," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)
 "Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything is silent on this issue (crimes against women). From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards rape in India," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up on the issue of rising instances of crimes against women in the country.

"Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything is silent on this issue (crimes against women). From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards rape in India," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury was speaking in reference to the recent instances of rape and killing from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

While a woman veterinarian in Telangana was first raped and burned to death by the accused (who were later killed in an encounter by the police), in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao the perpetrators had set the victim on fire, after getting out on bail, leading to her death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress lawmaker Kodikunnil Suresh had given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the 'violence on women, children, SC/STs in the country'.

Tags: adhir ranjan chowdhury, narendra modi, crime, crime against women, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. (Photo: File)

Has no locus standi: India on US Commission's remark on Citizenship Bill

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,

Supporting CAB is attempting to destroy foundation of India, says Rahul

'Last night at midnight, India's tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom,

Passage of Citizenship bill India’s tryst with bigotry, says Priyanka Gandhi

The minister's statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released. (Photo: File)

J&K admin to decide on release of detained political leaders: Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham