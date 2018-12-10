The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 04:41 PM IST

India, All India

We are prepared: Arthur Road jail ahead of UK court verdict on Vijay Mallya

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 4:05 pm IST

'If Vijay Mallya is brought here, we will take care of his safety and security,' Arthur Road jail official said.

If extradited, Vijay Mallya will be lodged in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building inside the prison complex, which also housed 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Kasab. (Photo: AP)
 If extradited, Vijay Mallya will be lodged in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building inside the prison complex, which also housed 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Kasab. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Authorities at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai have kept a high security cell ready for liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya if he is extradited from the UK in connection with loan default cases against him in India, an official said Monday.

Mallya, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, is set to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday when his extradition trial is listed for judgement.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year.

If extradited, Mallya will be lodged in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building inside the prison complex, which also housed 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, a prison official said.

A high security cell has been kept ready at the jail located in central Mumbai, he said.

"We are fully prepared to lodge him safely at our correction centre. If he is brought here, we will take care of his safety and security," the official said.

In case of a medical emergency, Mallya can be treated at the dispensary located close to the barrack, where doctors and other staff are present to provide basic treatment to prisoners, he said. The high security barracks are located separately from other cells.

These barracks are under constant CCTV surveillance and security guards with sophisticated arms are deployed there, he added.

An official from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs earlier said Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail was one of the best in the country. The comments had come after a court in the UK asked Indian authorities to submit a video of the Arthur Road Jail cell where they plan to keep Mallya following his extradition.

The official said adequate medical facilities were available to treat prisoners in Arthur Road Jail, where Mallya would get full security cover as an undertrial prisoner and it was highly secured in accordance with international standards. The central government has already conducted an assessment of security cover given to prisoners in the Arthur Road Jail and its findings conveyed to the UK court.

Tags: arthur road jail, vijay mallya, vijay mallya extradition case, kingfisher airlines
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham