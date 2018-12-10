RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Union minister: report

The decision comes a day ahead of the Winter Session, over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha resigned today as Minister of State for Human Resource Development, after saying he would not attend the meeting of ruling BJP and its allies in Delhi.

The decision comes a day ahead of the Winter Session, capping months of sparring over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls.

The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress.