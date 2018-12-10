Punjab CM dubs Kartarpur corridor ISI conspiracy

The Sidhu affair was being unnecessarily hyped and those raising it had clearly failed to see the ISI game plan, said the Captain.

Chandigarh: Claiming that Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa had broken the news of opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to Navjot Singh Sidhu even before Imran Khan was sworn in as their prime minister, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Sunday dubbed the whole affair as a “bigger conspiracy” hatched by the Pak army.

“The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is clearly a game plan of the ISI,” the Chief Minister said, adding a bigger conspiracy seems to have been hatched by Pakistan Army against India.

He admitted that Pakistan was attempting to revive militancy in Punjab and thus everyone should be wary of all of its overtures, no matter how grand they appear to be, an official release, quoting him, said here. The Sidhu affair was being unnecessarily hyped and those raising it had clearly failed to see the ISI game plan, said the Captain.