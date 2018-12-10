The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 10, 2018

India, All India

PRO in Prime Minister's Office Jagdish Thakkar dies, PM condoles death

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 9:40 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, saying he was a wonderful person who loved his work.

'Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi.' PM tweeted. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi.' PM tweeted. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the prime minister's office and senior journalist Jagdish Thakkar passed away here Monday.

Thakkar, 72, who was unwell for some time, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, saying he was a wonderful person who loved his work.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature," the PM tweeted.

He said several journalists would have regularly interacted with Jagdishbhai over the years. He had previously served with many chief ministers of Gujarat. "We have lost a wonderful person, who loved his work and did it with utmost diligence. Condolences to his family and well wishers," Modi said.

Tags: jagdish thakkar, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

