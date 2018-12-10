Opposition meets today to chart out strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

It is not known yet whether all regional leaders are on board with the idea of a common front with the Congress in it.

The meeting has been called by Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken a task of bringing the opposition parties under a single umbrella to take on BJP in 2019. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A day before the assembly election results are declared, the opposition is holding a meeting to discuss a grand alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting has been called by Chandrababu Naidu, who has taken a task of bringing the opposition parties under a single umbrella to take on BJP in 2019.

According to the source, Mayawati who has a large following among the Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh is likely to give the meeting a miss. However, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to attend the meet.

It is not known yet whether all regional leaders are on board with the idea of a common front with the Congress in it.

Naidu has already met a string of opposition leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal over the last few weeks.