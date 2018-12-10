The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 10, 2018

India, All India

Modi govt resorting to 'illegal diversion' of clean energy fund: Sitaram Yechury

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 3:15 pm IST

Yechury alleged that the economy of the country has been destroyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates.

'Economy destroyed single-handedly by Modi and co. Now resorting to illegal diversion of clean energy fund to even pay the states their share of GST. An all-round disaster from this thoroughly corrupt, inept and incompetent govt (sic),' he tweeted. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has been resorting to "illegal diversion" of clean energy funds to pay the states their share of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Reacting to media reports that a parliamentary panel has objected to a diversion of clean energy funds to compensate states for the GST, Yechury alleged that the economy of the country has been destroyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates.

"Economy destroyed single-handedly by Modi and co. Now resorting to illegal diversion of clean energy fund to even pay the states their share of GST. An all-round disaster from this thoroughly corrupt, inept and incompetent govt (sic)," he tweeted.

The National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) was created for funding research and innovative projects in clean energy technologies.

