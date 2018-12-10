The Asian Age | News

Mamata Banerjee has all traits to become good PM: Yashwant Sinha

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 8:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 8:16 am IST

Yashwant Sinha said he hopes West Bengal and TMC would play a major role in defeating PM Modi.

'The Modi government has destroyed various institutions of the country. But the biggest casualty is the Union Cabinet,' the former Union minister alleged. (Photo: File)
Kolkata: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of destroying various institutions in the country, including the Union Cabinet.

Speaking at a talk show, 'Idea of Bengal', organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Sinha accused the prime minister of trying to "undermine" the Rajya Sabha during the passage of key bills. At the event, he also said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had all the traits to become a good Prime Minister.

"The Modi government has destroyed various institutions of the country. But the biggest casualty is the Union Cabinet," the former Union minister alleged.

"I am saying this because several important decisions are being taken without informing the Cabinet, be it the Rafale jet deal or demonetisation," added Sinha, who held the finance and external affairs portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Parliament was the "second casualty" as the Modi government has "tried to undermine" the Rajya Sabha, during the passage of several important bills, Sinha said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not enjoy majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

Calling demonetisation a "disaster", Sinha said the government was trying to "dress up" the figures of economic growth to hide the "failures" of its economic policies.

"First they changed the methods by which GDP is calculated. Next when it came out that the UPA government performed better that the present regime, they withdrew the data from the website. Then the government fudged figures to put up a healthy picture of the economy," he said.

The Modi government has a "habit" of blaming the previous governments for all the wrong things that had "either happened or are happening" in the country, he added.

"In 2014, the government had given specific figures of the amount of NPAs, now again in 2018 they have come up with a new figure of NPAs till 2014. The idea is to put all the blame on the previous regimes," he said further.

Sinha stressed that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee had "all traits" to make a good prime minister.

He said he hoped that West Bengal and TMC would play a major role in defeating PM Modi in the 2019 general elections.

Tags: yashwant singh, 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi, tmc, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

