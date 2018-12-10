The Asian Age | News

Indian diplomat walks out of SAARC meeting in Pak over PoK minister's presence

Published : Dec 10, 2018
India considers Kashmir as its integral part and does not recognise any minister for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In 2016, India had pulled out of the 19th SAARC summit that was to be held in Islamabad after the deadly terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri. (Representational Image)
New Delhi/Islamabad: An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan staged a walkout of a SAARC meeting over the presence of a minister from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at the event, according to source here.

Diplomat Shubham Singh, left the meeting to register India's protest over the presence of PoK minister Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed at the SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry meeting on the SAARC Charter Day in Islamabad on Sunday.

In 2016, India had pulled out of the 19th SAARC summit that was to be held in Islamabad after the deadly terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri.

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to attend. No SAARC meeting has happened ever since.

India called off the foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September after the brutal killing of policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and the release of a postage stamp by Pakistan that glorified Kashmiri militant commander Burhan Wani.

Tags: saarc meeting, pok, indian army, un general assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

