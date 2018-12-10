The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

India, All India

IMF chief economist lauds Modi government for 'very solid' growth, GST

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 7:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 7:59 am IST

'India under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out some really fundamental reforms,' IMF chief said.

Noting that there has long been a legacy of corporate debt associated with bad infrastructure projects in India, Obstfeld said it has been very concentrated in banking system. (Photo: File)
 Noting that there has long been a legacy of corporate debt associated with bad infrastructure projects in India, Obstfeld said it has been very concentrated in banking system. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Washington: India's growth has been "very solid" over the past four years, IMF's Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld on Sunday said, praising the fundamental economic reforms like the GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code carried out by the government.

Maurice Obstfeld, 66, -- who is set to retire this month-end -- will be succeeded by Gita Gopinath, the second Indian to be appointed to the position. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had served as Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund.

"India under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out some really fundamental reforms. These include the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code...A lot of what they have done on financial inclusion has been really important," Obstfeld told a group of journalists here.

Summing up his impression of India's economy in the last four-and-a-half years of the Modi government, the top IMF economist said the country's "growth performance has been very solid".

"I mean, not so much in the third quarter of this year, but generally it has been quite solid," he said.

"There are important vulnerabilities, so it is important for the reform momentum to be maintained even as an election comes up and for the path of fiscal adjustment to be maintained," Obstfeld added.

He said one risk that has become much more evident in the last few years has been non-bank finance, usually called shadow banking.

"There is a big challenge of stricter, oversight," the economist said.

Noting that there has long been a legacy of corporate debt associated with bad infrastructure projects in India, Obstfeld said it has been very concentrated in banking system.

"But as the government is trying to better oversee the banking system, these loans have migrated to shadow banking and that is an area where more needs to be done to contain financial pressures, which we are beginning to see in India," he said.

However, with an upcoming election in the country, there is a reluctance to do anything that would slow the economy, Obstfeld said, observing, "But the lesson of experiences is that financial vulnerabilities can go south very quickly".

Maurice Obstfeld, who has served in the post of Chief Economist for more than three years, will return to the Department of Economics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Tags: imf, maurice obstfeld, gst, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham