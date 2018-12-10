Christian Michel not cooperating, says CBI, court extends custody by 5 days

CBI sought another 9 days remand of Christian Micheal for custodial interrogation from the court.

AgustaWestland chopper deal 'middleman' Christian Michel was produced before a Special CBI court after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday said that AgustaWestland ‘middleman’ Christian Michel was not cooperating with the investigation and has been evasive in giving answers.

Michel was produced before a Special CBI court after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand. The investigating agency sought another 9 days remand of Micheal for custodial interrogation from the court. The court however, granted 5-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of Michel.

The CBI told the court, “We need to confront him with LR (letters rogatory) that have been received from five countries.”

Michel withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed fresh detailed bail application.

Meanwhile, the CBI agreed to give British High Commission access to Michel. “We have already been approached by British counselors. We have allowed their plea of keeping their own counsel,” the CBI said.

On CBI application for seeking specimen of handwriting and signature, the Special CBI Court asked Michel's counsel to file a reply and said it will hear the application on Tuesday.