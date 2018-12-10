The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

India, All India

BJP mocks all-party meet, asks oppn to reveal PM candidate's name

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 8:41 am IST

Top oppn leaders will huddle on Monday, to discuss forging a grand alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

'It's really good to see opposition parties trying to forge an alliance to fight against us. But, first let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'It's really good to see opposition parties trying to forge an alliance to fight against us. But, first let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us,' he said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Sunday mocked the scheduled meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi, and said they should first declare a prime ministerial candidate before thinking of ousting the Narendra Modi government.

In a major step towards forming an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front, top opposition leaders will huddle in the national capital on Monday, to discuss forging a grand alliance to take on the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"It's really good to see opposition parties trying to forge an alliance to fight against us. But, first let them declare their prime ministerial candidate, then they should dream of fighting against us and ousting us," he said.

"We have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is their PM candidate?" he added. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for New Delhi earlier in the day to take part in the meeting.

Taking a dig at the CM, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said she should clarify whether the Communist Party of India(Marxist) and the Congress, also part of the opposition meeting, were friends or opponents of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal.

"When the TMC was born in 1998, Mamata Banerjee and her party used to say both the Congress and the CPI(M) are political opponents," Roy said. "The TMC throughout its 20-year history has termed the CPI(M) as its number one political opponent. So, now it should clarify whether the two have become friends," he said.

Tags: bjp, 2019 lok sabha polls, modi government, cpi(m), tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham