The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

India, All India

BJP behaving like dictator: Oppn says assault on institutions like RBI must stop

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 8:20 pm IST

'Institutions, from CBI to RBI, have become total disasters. This has never happened. It is matter of great shock,' Mamata Banerjee said.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties met in New Delhi as part of attempts to forge a front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties met in New Delhi as part of attempts to forge a front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: There is consensus among opposition parties that the assault on institutions such as the RBI must be stopped, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday following the resignation of the central bank's governor Urjit Patel.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after top leaders of over a dozen opposition parties met in New Delhi as part of attempts to forge a front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the meeting, hit out at the Modi government over Patel's resignation, saying it was a matter of "great shock".

"Institutions, from the CBI to the RBI, have become total disasters. This has never happened before. It is a matter of great shock. We must protest," Mamata Banerjee said.

She proposed that the meeting should continue on Tuesday and leaders of opposition parties should also meet President Ram Nath Kovind over Patel's resignation.

"The BJP is behaving like a dictator. There should be a campaign against this rule. Everybody has agreed to that," she said.

"Financial stability is not there... financial emergency has started," she alleged. Rahul Gandhi said there is consensus among opposition parties to work together to defeat the BJP and protect India's institutions.

The meeting, held in Parliament annexe, came a day ahead of the results of the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly polls as well as the Winter Session of Parliament.

The opposition meeting was coordinated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and a number of opposition leaders were invited.

Besides Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda, also a Janata Dal (Secular) leader, Sonia Gandhi, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, DMK chief M K Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah were present at the meeting.

The others who took part were Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leaders Sudhakar Reddy and D Raja, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's (JVM) Babulal Marandi.

Top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot were also present.

Tags: rahul gandhi, urjit patel, rbi, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham