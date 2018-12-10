The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

India, All India

80-yr-old woman dies of hunger after son locks her up inside home: cops

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 2:14 pm IST

Body of the woman was found on Sunday after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming out of the home.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem even as efforts are on to catch Chowdhury, police said. (Representational Image)
 The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem even as efforts are on to catch Chowdhury, police said. (Representational Image)

Shahjahanpur: An 80-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Police said that the woman is suspected to have died of hunger after she was allegedly locked up inside by her son.

The body of the woman was found on Sunday after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming out of the home in a Railway Colony in Shahjahanpur.

The dead woman's son Salil Chowdhury is a railway employee. He has not showed up since the body of his mother was found.

The station master of Shahjahanpur Railway Station said that Chowdhury, a ticket collector, was suspended twice for remaining absent from duty without approval. "He is absent from duty for the past two months," the station master said.

Police said that Chowdhury, a resident of Lucknow, was posted in Shahjahanpur in 2005.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem even as efforts are on to catch Chowdhury, police said.

Tags: shahjahanpur, uttar pradesh, woman found dead inside home, woman dies of hunger
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham