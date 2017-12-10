The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

Modi's rally on law to ban triple talaq ended my marriage, says UP woman

ANI
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 2:49 pm IST

The woman's husband, however, has said he divorced her over her extramarital affair.

'She always wore jeans and things like that, I don't want to keep my wife with me; this has nothing with to do with Modi ji's rally,' said Danish, the husband. (Photo: ANI)
 'She always wore jeans and things like that, I don't want to keep my wife with me; this has nothing with to do with Modi ji's rally,' said Danish, the husband. (Photo: ANI)

Bareilly: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq because she attended a 'Dhanyavad Rally', a rally thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's plan to bring in legislation to ban instant triple talaq.

Her husband, however, has said he divorced her over her extramarital affair.

"My husband had an affair with his aunt and even had a son with her. He kept telling me he'll give me a divorce. When I came back from the rally he said the Prime Minister can't do anything to harm him and gave me triple talaq. He had beaten me and my child and threw us out of the house," said Fayra, the victim.

"I didn't give her triple talaq. She had an extramarital affair, so I divorced her. Her uncle keeps threatening me. She always wore jeans and things like that. I don't want to keep my wife with me. This has nothing with to do with Modi ji's rally", said Danish, the husband.

The couple reportedly had a love marriage in April 2016.

The rally was organised by Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who is a social activist and runs an NGO.

Tags: narendra modi, dhanyavad rally, triple talaq, mukhtar abbas naqvi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

MOST POPULAR

1

Hitman for Pablo Escobar caught partying, violating parole; re-arrested

2

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

3

J&K: Police drug de-addiction and rehab centre cures 94 per cent people

4

Google Maps will soon remind you to wake up and get off the bus

5

Andy Rubin back at Essential after taking leave of absence

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham