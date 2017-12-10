The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

India, All India

6-yr-old raped, violated with wooden stick, murdered in Haryana's Hisar

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

'The body was found violated with a wooden stick. There was blood everywhere, even coming out of her mouth,' the girl's uncle said.

A case has been registered at Uklana Police station and SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A case has been registered at Uklana Police station and SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the case. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hisar (Haryana): A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area, police said on Sunday. Her family also alleged that she was violated by a wooden stick by the accused.

The incident came to light when passersby noticed the girl on a deserted street on Sunday morning, the police said. They said unidentified men had allegedly abducted the girl when she was sleeping with her sister and mother in their home in a slum area. The men then raped and killed her.

The girl's mother identified the body and it has been sent to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination, the police said.

"The body was found violated with a wooden stick. There was blood everywhere, even coming out of the mouth," the girl's uncle was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A case has been registered at Uklana Police station. SP Manisha Chaudhary has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Irked over the incident, local residents took out a protest march against the police department, alleging poor law and order situation.

Some owners closed their shop in support of the protest.

Tags: minor raped, crimes against women, special investigation team, rape, murder
Location: India, Haryana, Hisar (Hissar)

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Maps will soon remind you to wake up and get off the bus

2

Andy Rubin back at Essential after taking leave of absence

3

Kids who get moving may also get better grades

4

Sri Lanka appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach

5

Charlie Sheen to take legal action against American tabloid for Corey Haim rape allegation

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham