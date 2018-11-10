The Asian Age | News

Want Chhattisgarh to become hub of agriculture: Rahul in poll-bound state

The Congress president also slammed PM Modi for waving loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of his 'industrialist friends'.

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on November 12 and 20. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Charama: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 select industrialists during his tenure.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the state Assembly polls, Gandhi said he wanted Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to become agriculture centres in five years and provide food, fruits and vegetables to the country. 

"In the last four-five years, Modiji gave Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the 15 richest people. While an amount of Rs 35,000 crore is needed yearly to run the MGNREGA scheme in the country, he waived loans worth 10 times that amount of 15 select industrialists," he alleged.

"Modiji has given the keys to the treasury to 15 select people but the Congress wants the keys to be given to farmers, youth, poor, women and tribals," Gandhi said. 

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will go to the polls in two phases -- on November 12 and 20. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28. The results will be announced on December 11. 

