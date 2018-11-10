The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 10, 2018

India, All India

Tipu Jayanti: Security tightened in K'taka, scores detained

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 10, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

The BJP, which had appealed to the govt to drop the celebrations, staged demonstrations at several places.

In Madikeri, various organisations, including BJP and Codava National Council, protested against Tipu Jayanti celebrations and called for a shutdown. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In Madikeri, various organisations, including BJP and Codava National Council, protested against Tipu Jayanti celebrations and called for a shutdown. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Security was tightened in parts of Karnataka on Saturday morning as the state government observed the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan.

The BJP, which had appealed to the government to drop the celebrations, staged demonstrations at several places in the state. 

In Madikeri, various organisations, including  BJP and Codava National Council, protested against Tipu Jayanti celebrations and called for a shutdown. Many groups were detained by the police.  

BJP workers also raised slogans inside the premises of Madikeri's Deputy Commissioner's office. 

The JDS-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, last week, had said Tipu Jayanti would be celebrated on November 10 in continuation of the previous Congress government's policy, prompting the BJP to announce protests. 

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In Hubli and Dharwad, Section 144, which prohibits an assembly of more than 4 people, was imposed from 6 am onwards. 

Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, PI Srividya, said, "We have taken all precautionary measures. If somebody violates law and order the police will take strict action." 

Former CM Siddaramaiah, however, celebrated the ocassion by meeting Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed at his residence in Bengaluru.

Tags: tipu jayanti celebrations, section 144, congress-jds govt
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

