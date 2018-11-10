The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 10, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

Tej Pratap Yadav: Won’t go home till family backs divorce

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 10, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2018, 6:26 am IST

Lalu Prasad is learnt to have been upset over his elder son’s decision to seek divorce.

Tej Pratap Yadav
 Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna/Lucknow: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been in the news for his failing marriage, Friday said he was currently putting up in Haridwar and would not return home till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife of six months.   

Talking to a regional news channel here over telephone, he extended his greetings to younger brother Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday, but said he would not be able to join the celebrations in New Delhi, where the RJD heir apparent has gone to meet their sisters.

The mercurial RJD leader was last seen in Bodh Gaya on Saturday where he had checked in at a hotel after meeting his ailing father at a hospital in Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad is learnt to have been upset over his elder son’s decision to seek divorce.

Prasad is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases. At present, he is lodged at a hospital in Ranchi on medical grounds.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai — daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai — had tied the knot on May 12.

“Our differences are irreconcilable. I had said this to my parents before the marriage was solemnized. But nobody listened to me then and nobody is listening to me now. Until they agree with me, how can I return home?” Yadav said.

The former Bihar minister also expressed displeasure over the role played by some of his close relatives, including in-laws, in his marital dispute.

Mr Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was recently seen in Mathura with a group of friends, visiting various temples and chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’. According to reports, Mr Tej Pratap Yadav who had been reported ‘missing’ since the past few days had been staying at Vrinda Palace since Thursday.

Tags: tej pratap yadav, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

2

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

3

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

4

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

5

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham