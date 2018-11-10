Raman Singh has broken all development records in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh has now emerged as one of most developed states in country under leadership of Singh, who became CM in 2003, Shah said.

Rajnandgaon: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has broken all records of development during his tenure, BJP president Amit Shah claimed Saturday, and sought to know what the Congress has done for the state.

Once counted among laggards, Chhattisgarh has now emerged as one of the most developed states in the country under the leadership of Singh, who became the chief minister in 2003, he said.

Shah asked BJP workers to ensure Singh's victory by at least 70,000 votes from Rajnandgaon assembly seat from where the chief minister is seeking a re-election. The BJP chief was addressing party workers after holding a roadshow here as the election campaigning for the first phase of polling on November 12 came to a close this evening.

Eighteen assembly constituencies spread across eight Naxal-affected districts, including Rajnandgaon, will vote in the first phase of polling. Shah said for 10 years, Singh kept developing Chhattisgarh single-handedly, but in the last five years, he, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, worked extensively to take the state ahead.

The BJP chief said signs of development are visible all over the state.

"I have been to almost all districts of Chhattisgarh. Though I come from Gujarat, I have to say development of Chhattisgarh (under the BJP) has been mind-boggling," he said.

Chhattisgarh, once considered a 'Bimaru' (backward) state, has now become a developed one, but the BJP is not yet satisfied with this achievement, Shah said. In the process of safeguarding the state against Maoists, Shah said Singh did not even care for his life and continued to build roads and industries across the state.

Singh brought railway lines in far-flung areas of the state, constructed homes and ensured regular supply of electricity, he said. The BJP chief said the Congress, which headed the first government in Chhattisgarh after its formation in November 2000, is now without a leader or proper policies.

"Modi ji ensured construction of toilets, sent gas cylinders, launched health schemes. I want to ask what did the Congress do. What good will they do to Chhattisgarh? They do not have a leader, no policies, nor conviction," he said. The Rahul Gandhi-led party wasted opportunities during its long stay in power at the Centre, Shah said.

"For 55 years, the people of this country gave power to the Congress right from Panchayat to Parliament. But, they could not do anything. "However, in 15 years, Dr Raman Singh broke all records of development," Shah said.

"I am giving you a target of 70,000. I want you to make Raman Singh win with a margin of more than 70,000 votes," Shah said. The second phase of polling for the remaining 72 seats in Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, will be held on November 20.