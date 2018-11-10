The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 10, 2018 | Last Update : 07:59 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to attend swearing-in of Maldives president-elect on Nov 17

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 10, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2018, 7:25 am IST

PM Modi had not visited the Maldives so far due to the strained ties between India and Maldives’ outgoing President Abdulla Yameen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finally travel to Maldives, the only Saarc-member he has not visited during his current tenure as PM, to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Maldivian President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on November 17.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said PM Modi had “accepted the invitation with pleasure”, adding that “in keeping with our ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India looks forward to closely work with Maldives in further deepening our partnership”. But the visit is not being categorised as a bilateral visit.

On Friday, the MEA said, “Regarding the invitation from President-elect Solih of Maldives to PM (Modi) to attend the swearing-in ceremony on 17 November, the PM has accepted the invitation with pleasure. In keeping with our ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India looks forward to closely work with Maldives in further deepening our partnership. PM will return to New Delhi on the same night.”

PM Modi had not visited the Maldives so far due to the strained ties between India and Maldives’ outgoing President Abdulla Yameen. Mr Solih had defeated Mr Yameen in the presidential polls a few weeks ago.

On PM Modi’s two-day scheduled visit to Singapore on November 14 and 15, the MEA said, “The PM will make an official visit to Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit and associated meetings on 14th and 15th of November. PM is also expected to participate in a number of other events including a keyn-ote address at the Singa-pore Fintech Summit.”

Meanwhile, in response to a question on the situation in Sri Lanka, where President Maithripala Sirisena recently sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as PM and appointed former President Mahinda Rajap-aksa as PM, New Delhi made it clear that it was not looking to engage with any political party in the current “fluid” situation but maintained that it would continue with its development assistance programmes in the island nation.

Tags: narendra modi, ibrahim mohamed solih
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

2

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

3

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

4

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

5

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham