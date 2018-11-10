The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 10, 2018 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

India, All India

Japan dedicated to making bullet trains in India reality soon: PM Shinzo Abe

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2018, 12:21 pm IST

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed corridor has been plagued by land acquisition issues but is expected to meet the deadline for a 2022 launch.

Japan is funding 80 per cent of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project through a soft loan of Rs 79,000 crore at an interest rate of 0.1 per cent, with a tenure stretching over 50 years and a moratorium period of 15 years. (Photo: NHSRCL website)
 Japan is funding 80 per cent of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project through a soft loan of Rs 79,000 crore at an interest rate of 0.1 per cent, with a tenure stretching over 50 years and a moratorium period of 15 years. (Photo: NHSRCL website)

Fukuoka: Japan is committed to making the ambitious bullet train project in India a reality as soon as possible, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday as he lauded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's "deep desire" and efforts to bring high speed railway network to India.

Japan is funding 80 per cent of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project through a soft loan of Rs 79,000 crore at an interest rate of 0.1 per cent, with a tenure stretching over 50 years and a moratorium period of 15 years.

"In September last year, I took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new high speed rail service in India. I was struck by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deep desire to provide inspiration to the people of India and by the Indian people's high hopes for high speed rail services," PM Abe said in a video message to a high speed rail association conference being held here.

"The Shinkansen has played an important role in supporting the development of our nation's economy and the quality of life of our people, and in the near future, we look forward to the Shinkansen crossing the seas and also beginning to speed across the Indian continent. Our government and the related companies are dedicated to making the Indian Shinkansen a reality as soon as possible," he said.

PM Modi who visited Japan last month reviewed the progress made in the project and the two leaders also signed the Exchange of Notes for yen loan, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed corridor has been plagued by land acquisition issues, but the National High Speed Rail Corporation which is implementing the project is sticking to the deadline for a 2022 launch of the project in time for India's 75th Independence Day.

The bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will run a total length of 508 kilometres, of which 21 kilometres will be covered in the tunnel under sea.

The day when Japanese Shinkansen bullet trains start running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad through cooperation will mark a shining symbol of Japan-india friendship in the future, PM Abe said on October 28, on the day of the two leaders' summit meeting.

PM Modi visited Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit.

Tags: mumbai-ahmedabad bullet train, shinzo abe, narendra modi, india-japan ties
Location: Japan, Fukuoka

MOST POPULAR

1

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

2

China will have robot news readers ahead

3

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

4

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

5

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham