SC declines plea against release of 'Padmavati', says it was censor board decision

Published : Nov 10, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
The petitioners have sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the film are corrected.

 A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification of a film before its release. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) considers all aspects before granting certificate to any film.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said there were enough guidelines to be followed by the censor board to grant certification of a film before its release.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Siddharajsinh M Chudasama and 11 others, which also sought setting up of a committee of eminent historians to check the veracity of the script to prevent any inaccuracy in the portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The petitioners have sought a stay on the release of the film till such time the alleged historical inaccuracies in the movie are corrected by the producer and the director.

Tags: padmavati, central board of film certification, supreme court, padmavati row
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

