The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

India, All India

'Panic-stricken' PM has no option but to change GST rates: Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 1:11 pm IST

The high-powered committee headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is meeting in the Assam city to discuss GST rates.

Chidambaram said the government will be forced to heed the advice of the opposition and experts due to the Gujarat assembly elections next month. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Chidambaram said the government will be forced to heed the advice of the opposition and experts due to the Gujarat assembly elections next month. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said a "shower of changes" is expected from the GST Council meeting in Guwahati and the "panic-stricken" Modi government has no option but to change the new tax rates.

The high-powered committee headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is meeting in the Assam city to discuss GST rates.

Read: GST Council meet: Tax overhaul of 200 items expected, eating out to get cheaper

Chidambaram said the government will be forced to heed the advice of the opposition and experts due to the Gujarat assembly elections next month.

"Expect a shower of changes in GST rates from GST Council meeting today. Panic-stricken govt has no option but to concede demands for change. Thanks to Gujarat elections, government forced to heed advice of Opposition and experts on flaws in implementation of GST," he tweeted.

Chidambaram said the letter from the finance ministers of Congress-ruled states to Jaitley will set the tone for discussions in the GST Council on Friday.

"Congress FMs letter exposes the structural flaws in the design and implementation of GST. Government can no longer duck these issues," he said.

The Congress leader said the government had avoided debate and voting in Rajya Sabha on GST Bills but it cannot avoid a debate in the public domain or in the GST Council.

"Congress FMs will force changes in GST Council meeting today. Agra, Surat, Tiruppur and other hub towns are watching," he said.

The finance ministers of Congress ruled states last week demanded a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), alleging that the tax reform measure had turned out to be a "big disappointment" due to its "poor" implementation.

The finance ministers of the Congress-ruled Punjab and Karnataka, Manpreet Badal and Krishna Gowda, alleged that the country had "lost the opportunity" to bring tax reform and that there was "utter chaos and confusion", forcing many businesses to shut down.

They also alleged that there was "poor implementation" with regard to GST's concept, design, tax rates, exemptions, compliance requirement and technological preparedness.

They said the party would demand reduction of tax rates for many items and raise other concerns of the business community in the Guwahati meeting of the GST Council.

Tags: gst council meeting, goods and services tax, arun jaitley, p chidambaram, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

2

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

3

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

4

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

5

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham