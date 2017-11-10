The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

India, All India

CM cares more about tyrant monarch than public: BJP opposes Tipu Jayanti in K'taka

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Cong said that BJP, RSS views differ from those of the state govt; they regard Tipu Sultan as a tyrant for being biased against Hindus.

Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka take place annually as the Congress government views Tipu Sultan as a patriot, who fought against the British. (Photo: ANI)
 Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka take place annually as the Congress government views Tipu Sultan as a patriot, who fought against the British. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday opposed the Karnataka government's decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state on November 10.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the Congress-led government is worried about Tipu Sultan instead of the state's public.

"Karnataka government is not paying attention to the problem of the public, the poor, and the farmers, but they are really worried about Tipu Sultan. When will CM Siddaramaiah care about the village farmers," he said.

BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said the Congress performs these kinds of stunts to appease people, but the BJP is not going to join them.

"Congress performs these kinds of stunts to appease people. They are doing the same in Karnataka but the custom will backfire at them, and they will have to pay its cost. Bharatiya Janata Party is against such appeasements," he said.

The Congress government views Tipu Sultan as a patriot, who fought against the British. However, the BJP and the RSS views are completely different from those of the state government, who regard Tipu Sultan as a tyrant monarch for being biased against Hindus.

After witnessing major clash in 2015 in the state over the celebrations of Tipu Sultan Jayanti, the Karnataka Government in 2016 decided to make the event an annual affair.

Tags: tipu jayanti, tipu jayanti celebrations, bjp, congress, rss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

2

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

3

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

4

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

5

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham