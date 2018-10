The Supreme Court asked the Centre to provide details of Rafale decision making process in sealed cover.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to provide details of Rafale decision making process in sealed cover.

The court clarified that it is not taking into account allegations made in petitions.