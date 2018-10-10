The Asian Age | News

ASG Tushar Mehta appointed as new Solicitor General of India

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 5:51 pm IST
Mehta will succeed Ranjit Kumar who resigned on October 20, 2017, and the post lay vacant since then.

Tushar Mehta, who hails from Gujarat, has been serving as ASG since June 2014. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Advocate and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday was appointed as the new Solicitor General of India. 

Mehta will succeed Ranjit Kumar who resigned on October 20, 2017, and the post lay vacant since then. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Mehta as Solicitor General of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.

Mehta, who hails from Gujarat, has been serving as ASG since June 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre. 

He has appeared for the Centre in many significant cases including the 2G scam, Section 377, Aircel Maxis deal, Rohingya refugee crisis and Aadhaar among other important matters. 

