‘Apologise to Delhi’: Kejriwal to PM Modi after I-T raids at minister’s premises

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 2:58 pm IST
Income Tax Dept conducted raids this morning on 16 premises linked to Delhi minister, Kailash Gahlot, in connection with a tax evasion case.

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the raid as a 'media event'. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to people for "constantly troubling" the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, following the Income Tax Department raids on premises linked to his minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Income Tax Department (ITD) conducted searches this morning on multiple premises linked to Gahlot, the Delhi Transport minister, in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said. 

"Friendship with Neerav Modi and Mallya and raid on us? Modiji you conducted raids on me Satyendar and Manish what happened to those (raids). Nothing was found. So before you go with another raid at least apologise to Delhi people for troubling their elected government," Kejriwal tweeted. 

Officials said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital linked to Gahlot were being raided by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths. 

Also read: IT raids at 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

The Aam Aadmi Party termed the raid as a "media event". 

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked the central agencies including the CBI, the ED and the ITD to disclose if it found anything related to "corruption" during their raids on AAP leaders and ministers. 

"Many such raids happened in the past but nothing substantial came out nor any charge sheet was filed," he said. 

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said. 

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency. 

Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, kailash gahlot, aam aadmi party (aap)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

