

6 dead, 20 injured after engine, coaches of New Farakka Express derail in Raebareli

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2018, 9:26 am IST

Uttar Pradesh CM has directed officials and health authorities as well as NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue.

 The accident took place 50m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli. Several passengers are feared trapped after the derailment. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Raebareli: At least 6 people have died and several left injured after five coaches of New Farakka Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place 50m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli. Several passengers are feared trapped after the derailment.

Rescue teams have reached the accident site and the injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the accident site and are helping with the rescue, news agency ANI reported.

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani is on his way to accident site, according to news agency PTI, quoting sources.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualty may rise.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials and health authorities as well as NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue.

The Uttar Pradesh CM has announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation for those with serious injuries.

Following are the emergency helpline numbers:

  • At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction -

BSNL - 05412-254145

Railway - 027-73677

  • Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station

BSNL - 0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229

Railway - 025-83288

Tags: raebareli, new farakka express derailed, train derails in raebareli
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli

