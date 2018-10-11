23-yr-old burglar, inspired by John Abraham's Dhoom, arrested in Delhi

A motorcycle, one country-made pistol and a live round of 8 mm were seized from the burglar's possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid at around 6:40 pm on Monday and a biker was intercepted, police said. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

New Delhi: A 23-year-old suspected burglar, who was inspired by the character portrayed by actor John Abraham in the film 'Dhoom', was arrested from near Uttam Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Jitender, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid at around 6:40 pm on Monday and a biker was intercepted, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

During interrogation, Jitender revealed that he had carried out several burglaries in Uttam Nagar, Bindapur and Dabri area. Jitender is a notorious criminal and has been arrested earlier in several other cases, the DCP said, adding that the accused kept a loaded firearm with him during burglaries.

An avid movie lover, he was inspired by the character Kabir portrayed by Abraham in the film 'Dhoom', Alphonse added.

A motorcycle, one country-made pistol and a live round of 8 mm were seized from his possession, he said.