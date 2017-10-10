The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, All India

UP CM plans to install big statue of Lord Ram along Saryu river in Ayodhya

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

UP govt is also planning to organise a grand Diwali in Ayodhya by illuminating the town, lighting 1.71 lakh earthen lamps.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said, 'On Diwali, a grand programme will be held in Ayodhya in which sadhu-saints will also participate.' (Photo: File | PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said, 'On Diwali, a grand programme will be held in Ayodhya in which sadhu-saints will also participate.' (Photo: File | PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government plans to install a statue of Lord Ram on banks of the River Saryu and organise a grand Diwali this time in Ayodhya by illuminating the town and lighting 1.71 lakh earthen lamps.

The statue will be installed only after clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Secretary Tourism Awanish Awasthi said.

A series of programmes have been scheduled for October 18 to celebrate Diwali in the town. A "deepotsav" will be organised on 'Ram Ki Paidi' where 1.71 lakh earthen lamps will be lit, he said while giving a presentation to Governor Ram Naik on Monday.

Prominent building and ghats will also be illuminated to attract tourists.

The objective of the entire programme will be to promote Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, as a tourist destination.

A heritage walk, a yatra reminiscing return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, and launch of several schemes by chief minister and other dignitaries will be part of the programme, the officer said.

A grand "aarti" of River Saryu will also be performed by the chief minister and the governor and a laser show will be held on the banks of the river.

During the programme, Ramlila will be staged by artists from Indonesia and Thailand.

The Union Tourism ministry has sanctioned Rs 133.70 crores for making Ayodhya a tourism hub.

The money sanctioned will be utilised in renovating ghats, including Guptar Ghat, where Lord Ram had taken 'Samadhi', installing CCTV cameras, making police booths, construction of guest houses for tourists and auditorium at Digamgar Akhara.

Good facilities should be provided to tourists, the governor said.

"On Diwali, a grand programme will be held in Ayodhya in which sadhu-saints will also participate. I will also invite the governor for this," Adityanath has said recently in Gorakhpur.

The budget presented by the Yogi government, which came to power in March, had special mention of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura, earmarking Rs 1,240 crore for the Ramayan, Buddhist and Krishna circuits in these cities.

Earlier in May, the state government had re-started popular Ram Leela in Ayodhya at the Ayodhya Research Centre, after a hiatus of 17 months.

The practice of holding Ram Leela in Ayodhya was started by the then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in May 2004 but was stopped during Akhilesh Yadav's regime after the culture department refused to grant aid for the same.

The Yogi government has re-started the shows after sanctioning a handsome budget for the Ram Leela.

Adityanath has visited Ayodhya at least twice after assuming office and launched several projects worth crores of rupees for the city.

Tags: yogi adityanath, national green tribunal (ngt), lord ram statue, saryu river
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

What a pig! Girl travels 650 kms to meet lover only to be stood up

2

Woman delivers baby girl on Mumbai local train; mother child stable

3

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

4

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

5

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham