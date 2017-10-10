The Asian Age | News

UP: 300 students ill after inhaling toxic gas from sugarcane mill emission

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 3:54 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter by Commissioner Saharanpur.

The students of a private school in Shamli started complaining of stomach ache, nausea and burning sensation in their eyes after gas leakage from a neighbouring sugar mill. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Lucknow: Around 300 students were taken ill on Tuesday after inhaling toxic gas emitted by a sugar mill near their school in Shamli district, the police said.

The students of a private school in Shamli started complaining of stomach ache, nausea and burning sensation in their eyes after gas leakage from a neighbouring sugar mill.

"We have come to know that similar incidents had taken place in the past. A probe is on and strict action will be taken against those responsible," ADG, Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar said.

He said all the children are safe and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Principal Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said, "The CM has ordered a probe into the Shamli incident by Commissioner Shaharanpur and directed the DM and all local officers to provide all possible help to the affected children."

Locals alleged that sugar mill employees used to discharge chemicals in waste dumps leading to emission of harmful gas inhaling which children took ill, with some of them falling unconscious.

Tags: yogi adityanath, 300 students ill, students inhale toxic gas, sugarcane mill emission
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

