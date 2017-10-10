IIT Kanpur suspends 22 students on ragging charges

These students had allegedly ragged their juniors on the night of August 19 and 20.

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has suspended 22 of its students for a period ranging from one year to three years on ragging charges, an official said, on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the IIT senate on Monday, he added.

"Sixteen students have been suspended for three years and six others for one year," IIT, Kanpur, Deputy Director Dr Manindra Agarwal said in Kanpur.

He said that 16 of the students had been expelled for three years as the charges against them were "very serious".

The suspended students would not have the right to go for a mercy appeal during the suspension period, he added.

They could do so after the completion of the suspension period and could even be allowed to take admission in the course.

The decision was taken by the IIT senate at its meeting on Monday after giving an opportunity to these students to present their version, he said.

