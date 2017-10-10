The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

Congress slams Arun Jaitley for ‘unsolicited’ advice

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 4:05 am IST

After Rahul’s speech at Berkeley, the finance minister had said that he was “ashamed” of the speech given by Mr Gandhi.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday lashed out at the statements of finance minister Arun Jaitley that Congress should select its leaders based on calibre and potential. Mr Jaitley was addressing the Berkeley India Conference via video conference. Interestingly, a month earlier, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had addressed students at Berkeley during his visit to the United States of America. Terming the statements of the finance minister as “unsolicited advice,” Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, “The finance minister gave unsolicited advice to the Indian National Congress... We have never prescribed to the BJP who they have chosen in the past, and also in the present, as their president.”

Senior leader Kapil Sibal said that the finance minister was disconnected with the people at large and that is the reason of his advising the Congress. Mr Sibal said, “It would have been better if paid more heed to the economic situation prevailing in the country.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, Mr Sharma said, “But my query would be: was Mr Amit Shah chosen by the BJP as party president for his image, intellect, integrity and humane values?” This comes after the story that came out showing a rise in the turnover of the company of the son of BJP president Mr Amit Shah.

After Rahul’s speech at Berkeley, the finance minister had said that he was “ashamed” of the speech given by Mr Gandhi.

Tags: arun jaitley, amit shah, rahul gandhi, kapil sibal

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepal's newly-retired 'living goddess' starts school

2

Lenovo K8 Plus review: A feature-packed budget alternative

3

British company launches service to scatter ashes in space

4

Ebola vaccine found safe for children, adults in Africa

5

Monochrome madness! Hilarious footage of falling giant panda cubs in Toronto Zoo

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham