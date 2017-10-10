IRCTC hotel scam: CBI to grill Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi again

ED is expected to initiate the process of attaching their properties this week as part of its investigation.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to question RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav again in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities committed to awarding tenders for development, maintenance and operation of Railway hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private firm when Lalu was the railway minister. Mr Yadav was the Railway minister in 2006.

“The agency is analysing statements given by Lalu and his son during the recent questioning. We may call them for a fresh round very soon,” said sources. The CBI recently questioned RJD chief and his son in connection with the case.

The case pertains to allegations that Mr Lalu Yadav, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.

The FIR alleged that the RJD leader, as the railway minister, abused his official position for extending undue favours to the Kochhar and acquired a “high value premium land” through a benami firm Delight Marketing Company.

As a quid pro quo, he “dishonestly and fraudulently” managed award of leasing of the two hotels.

The CBI had registered the case against Mr Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, a former union minister.

Others named as accused in the FIR include Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight Marketing Company and the then IRCTC managing director P.K. Goel.

The Enforcement Directorate is expected to initiate the process of attaching their properties this week. The ED has summoned Rabari Devi for questioning on October 11 in connection with the case.