Anti-NEET protests: Top court disposes off PILs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted Tamil Nadu’s reply that no untoward incident was witnessed in the state in the wake of anti-NEET protests and demonstrations and disposed off a PIL questioning such protests.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud took on record the affidavit filed by the state in this regard and said there was no need to keep the matter pending. Earlier, Tamil Nadu advocate general Vijaynarayanan informed the court that a detailed affidavi had been filed.

According to the affidavit, soon after the apex court passed the order on September 8, a meeting was held by the chief secretary and instructions were issued to all the districts to strictly implement the directions.

Police force, including women constables, were deployed and there was no violation of law and order and the apex court directions were fully complied with.

On September 8, acting on a PIL filed by advocate G.S. Mani that state was encouraging anti-NEET protests in violation of apex court rulings, the bench banned violent anti-NEET protests.

It had said that a peaceful protest or criticism or dissent is different than creation of a law and order situation. Every citizen of this country has a fundamental right to peacefully protest and demonstrate, but not to cause a situation that results in violence and paralyses the law and order situation.

The bench had said “it shall be the obligation of the chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, and the principal secretary, ministry of home, Government of Tamil Nadu, to ensure that law and order is maintained throughout the state in the wake of the present situation in respect of the NEET examination.”

The Chief Secretary shall see to it that anyone involved in any kind of ‘bandh’ or activity that disrupts the normal life and detrimentally affects law and order in the State of Tamil Nadu, shall be booked under the appropriate law.”