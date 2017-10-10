The Asian Age | News



Alert Indian peacekeepers repulse Congo rebel attack

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 3:58 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 4:00 am IST

Three of the attackers were killed and one was wounded, while two Indian peacekeepers were also injured in the attack which tookplace on Friday.

The attack was carried out by a Mai Mai group, which has recently been attacking Congolese Army positions. (Photo: AP)
 The attack was carried out by a Mai Mai group, which has recently been attacking Congolese Army positions. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Alert Indian peacekeepers repulsed an attack by a group of around 30 armed militia on Friday on its Lubero post in the troubled province of North Kivu in Congo, an Indian Army press release said.



The attack was carried out by a Mai Mai group, which has recently been attacking Congolese Army positions. The Lubero region lies about 300 km North of Goma, the main town of North Kivu province, where dozens of illegal armed groups control several villages. They have been at odds with the government for exploiting mineral resources and preying on local residents.

Friday’s attack was a rare frontal assault on UN forces deployed for protecting civilians in Congo. President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate last December has fuelled unrest in the country’s eastern provinces.

The UN mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) is the largest and most complex mission under the UN flag in which India has a major troop contribution. Presently, India has a total of 2,664 military personnel deployed in MONUSCO. 

