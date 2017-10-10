The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 | Last Update : 05:57 PM IST

India, All India

1996 Sonepat blasts case: LeT bomb expert Abdul Tunda gets life term

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 4:59 pm IST

The 1996 bomb blasts, near the busy bus streets of Sonipat, left at least a dozen of people injured.

Lashkar-e-Taiba bomb-maker Abdul Karim Tunda was captured from Nepal in 2013. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Lashkar-e-Taiba bomb-maker Abdul Karim Tunda was captured from Nepal in 2013. (Photo: ANI | File)

Sonepat: A court in Sonepat, on Tuesday, awarded life imprisonment to 75-year-old Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts case.

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg pronounced life sentence to Tunda, a day after it found him guilty, Tunda's counsel Ashish Vats said.

Tunda will now be lodged in the Dasna jail in Ghaziabad as many cases are pending against him in other parts of the country as well, Vats said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him, he said.

"Abdul Karim Tunda was, on Monday, held guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property)," he said.

While recording his statement in court in September this year, Tunda had maintained that he was in Pakistan at the time of the bomb blasts.

At least 15 persons were injured in twin blasts in Sonepat in December 1996. One of the blasts took place near a cinema hall and the other near a sweets shop.

The lawyer said 43 witnesses, including those who were injured in the blasts, had recorded their testimony during the trial.

Tunda, suspected LeT bomb expert, was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He is also suspected of involvement in some other blast cases across the country, some of which are still pending.

Tunda was one of the 20 terrorists India had asked Pakistan to hand over after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Tags: 1996 sonipat bomb blasts, abdul karim tunda, life imprisonment
Location: India, Haryana, Sonipat (Sonepat)

MOST POPULAR

1

Now Road Crossings become 'smart'

2

Australia's Dean Jones named as Afghanistan cricket team's interim coach

3

Fake news is still here, despite efforts by Google, Facebook

4

What a pig! Girl travels 650 kms to meet lover only to be stood up

5

Anushka Sharma's team clarifies after her fashion label gets accused of 'lifting' designs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham