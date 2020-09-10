Chhattisgarh govt employees to go on mass leave if no COVID-19 safety arrangements made

Chhattisgarh government was seriously considering asking the employees to join duty in alternate weeks to break the chain of pandemic.

Bhopal: Growing coronavirus positive cases among the Chhattisgarh government employees have forced them to issue an ultimatum to the state government of going on mass leave from September 14 if no alternative arrangements are made for them to work in a safe environment.

President of Chhattisgarh secretariat employees’ union Kirti Vardhan Upadhyay told reporters on Wednesday that a representation has been given to the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel urging him to address their grievances as early as possible.

Baghel has asked chief secretary of Chhattisgarh government RP Mandal to work out a plan to ensure protection of the government employees from the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 employees of Chhattisgarh state secretariat and office of head of the departments have so far tested positive for Covid-19, leaders of various employees’ unions of Chhattisgarh government said.

As many as eight employees of these offices have so far succumbed to the virus.

The unions have been demanding to allow the employees to work from home till the pandemic is brought under control.

As on Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus positive cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 50,114 and toll to 407.